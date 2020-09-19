Van Harold "John" Moore Jr. was born on November 17, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He passed away on August 9, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico having resided in Silver City, New Mexico for many years. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Van Harold Moore Sr. and Brock Louise Magee Moore and his beloved sister, Constance "Connie" Victoria Moore Rooks (Carl) He is survived by his brother, John David "J.D" Moore (Kathy), and J.D.'s children, Benjamin, Michael, McKenzie, Katharine, Stephen, Jeff and Laura as well as by Connie's husband Carl and their children, Victoria, Rebecca, Joshua, Vanessa and Sarah. John served the United States of America as a combat US Army First Lieutenant, stationed in South Vietnam during the 1969 conflict as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. John Moore was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ and to his fellow man by mentioning many others through various support groups. He was well known in and around Silver City for his guitar playing and powerful singing music ministry in people's homes, with homeless people, in churches or on the streets everywhere in the United States, Israel and Mexico. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him but continues to inspire many by his life and example. In his last days of his life, his words "We will meet again" were surely a message to all of us and speak to his trust in everlasting life. Before all this as a young man he was known by Vanboy by his family of origin. Vanboy went on to become an undergraduate from Louisiana State University in theatre as a veteran on the G.I bill. He moved to Hoboken, NJ, near New York City. While living in a basement apartment, his whole outlook on life suddenly changed. He abandoned a successful acting career to give himself to the work of the Lord. From then on, he asked to be addressed simply as John Moore. Later on after a brief stay in Stubenville, Ohio, where he studied to become a Roman Catholic Priest, he instead was called to The Lord's Ranch in El Paso, TX, to work and help feed prisoners across the border in Mexico. While living in Texas during the 1980's, he legally changed his name to John Moore, became a registered nurse, and eventually, was retired medically disabled because of work injuries. During all this time living in the Southwest, he bought himself an RV and lived in beautiful Cliff, NM. Wandering south into Silver City, NM. He stayed there approximately 27 years, for the remainder of his life. He will be honored with a full military burial at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery, In Fort Bayard, New Mexico. The funeral date is September 21, at 11:00 A.M. MDT. The Fort Bayard National Cemetery address is 200 Camino De Paz, Fort Bayard, New Mexico 88036. Visitation will follow the funeral ceremony. The time and the place for visitation is to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store