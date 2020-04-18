Vanessa A. Briggs
Vanessa A. Briggs, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, departed life on Thursday, April 4, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 56. Survived by the Love of her Life and fiancé Norval Anthony Blackburn. Two (2) sisters, Phyllis Briggs Anderson, Antionette Briggs Perrilloux (Quince, Sr.), 4 brothers, Willie R. Briggs (Sandra), Roland Briggs (Pat), Shannon O. Briggs, Richard A. Briggs, Jr. A host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. An aunt, Harriet Johnson, an uncle, Jimmy Johnson. Vanessa graduated from Belaire High School, and LSU. Vanessa was a Regional Manager for a Healthcare Management Agency. Vanessa was a loving, devoted and caring family member and friend. Preceded in death, father, Richard A. Briggs, Sr., mother Mattie Lee Briggs. Sisters, Lula Briggs Hayes and Betty Briggs Valentine. Memorial Service Announcement will be provided at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.
