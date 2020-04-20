Vanessa Ann Goza was born on March 23, 1962 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Vanessa leaves to cherish her memories, her mother Mary Bell Smith Goza; brothers, John Goza Jr. and Michael Goza; sisters Annette (Rayfield) Penn, Maria Fisher, Angelina Varise, Jacqueline Varise and Melissa Wilkins all of Baton Rouge, LA; aunt Janice Smith of Baton Rouge, LA; uncles, John (Clara) B. Smith of Warner Robins, GA., Jerry Smith of Baton Rouge, LA and Leroy Smith of Gramercy LA, Walter (Flora) Shugart Jr. and James Shugart of Baton Rouge, LA and Tommy Shugart Portland OR., godchildren, Keiunda Varise, Donna Varise and Joshua Varise and Destini Hardin , and a host of nieces, nephews, family, god-sisters, god-brothers and friends. Father & Mother in law Otis & Cleo Rheams of Prairieville, LA, brother in-law, Lionel (Debra) Penn, and sister in-law, Reneea (Michael) Chatman both of Donaldsonville, LA. John Edwards Goza Sr, was born on June 14, 1940 in Arkadelphia Arkansas. He departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020. John leaves to cherish her memories, his wife Mary Bell Smith Goza; sons, John Goza Jr. and Michael Goza; daughters, Annette (Rayfield) Penn, Maria Fisher, Angelina Varise, Jacqueline Varise and Melissa Wilkins all of Baton Rouge, LA; Walter (Flora) Shugart Jr. and James Shugart of Baton Rouge, LA and Tommy Shugart Portland OR.,sister in-law Janice Smith of Baton Rouge, LA; brother in-law, John (Clara) B. Smith of Warner Robins, GA., Jerry Smith of Baton Rouge, LA and Leroy Smith of Gramercy LA,and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, godchildren and friends. Graveside Services will be Tuesday April 21, 2020 for 11 am at Hope Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.