Vanessa Ann Goza Penn and John Edwards Goza
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vanessa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vanessa Ann Goza was born on March 23, 1962 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Vanessa leaves to cherish her memories, her mother Mary Bell Smith Goza; brothers, John Goza Jr. and Michael Goza; sisters Annette (Rayfield) Penn, Maria Fisher, Angelina Varise, Jacqueline Varise and Melissa Wilkins all of Baton Rouge, LA; aunt Janice Smith of Baton Rouge, LA; uncles, John (Clara) B. Smith of Warner Robins, GA., Jerry Smith of Baton Rouge, LA and Leroy Smith of Gramercy LA, Walter (Flora) Shugart Jr. and James Shugart of Baton Rouge, LA and Tommy Shugart Portland OR., godchildren, Keiunda Varise, Donna Varise and Joshua Varise and Destini Hardin , and a host of nieces, nephews, family, god-sisters, god-brothers and friends. Father & Mother in law Otis & Cleo Rheams of Prairieville, LA, brother in-law, Lionel (Debra) Penn, and sister in-law, Reneea (Michael) Chatman both of Donaldsonville, LA. John Edwards Goza Sr, was born on June 14, 1940 in Arkadelphia Arkansas. He departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020. John leaves to cherish her memories, his wife Mary Bell Smith Goza; sons, John Goza Jr. and Michael Goza; daughters, Annette (Rayfield) Penn, Maria Fisher, Angelina Varise, Jacqueline Varise and Melissa Wilkins all of Baton Rouge, LA; Walter (Flora) Shugart Jr. and James Shugart of Baton Rouge, LA and Tommy Shugart Portland OR.,sister in-law Janice Smith of Baton Rouge, LA; brother in-law, John (Clara) B. Smith of Warner Robins, GA., Jerry Smith of Baton Rouge, LA and Leroy Smith of Gramercy LA,and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, godchildren and friends. Graveside Services will be Tuesday April 21, 2020 for 11 am at Hope Cemetery.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Savitri Norman-Haney
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved