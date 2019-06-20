Guest Book View Sign Service Information Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge 7221 Plank Rd Baton Rouge , LA 70811 (225)-357-2675 Send Flowers Obituary

Vanessa Dale Williams 64, born Venessa Dale Williams In 1955; Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, passed away on June 14th 2019. She was a 19 year Army Reserve Veteran, of the 245th Engineering Battalion, retired in 1992, and a 14 year FEMA Employee, her sincere love for children led her to direct the Children's Ministries at Christ the Deliverer Assembly and Abounding Love Ministries. Vanessa dedicated her energy to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a Woman of God who gave freely and loved much. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Clyde Williams, daughters Vanessa T Williams II, Tiare Russ and fiancé Kendrell Jackson, a son Robbie Russ, her grand children are Agenesis A. Williams, Tyreshya Russ, Robbie Russ Jr., Zyon Russ, Zyreuna Russ, Christian Russ, Kennide Jackson, and Katie Jackson. Two Sisters Jacqueline B. Mills, and Gaynell Bell, three brothers, George Bell Jr., Terry Gil Bell, Darrel Wayne Bell., and close friends Stephanie Williams and Gwen Parker. Preceded in death by Mother Hattie Mae Williams, Father George Bell Sr., Grandson Roderick Russ, and childhood friend Shiela Hilton. Celebration of Life Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. A Repast will be held immediately following at The Dean Malik Center, 1132 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, La 70802. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019

