Vann "Teen" Cox Williams departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. She was 83, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Memorial Service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231.