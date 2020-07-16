1/1
Vann Cox "Teen" Williams
Vann "Teen" Cox Williams departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. She was 83, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Memorial Service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
