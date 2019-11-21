Vannie Kennedy, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and Loxley, AL, passed away on November 4, 2019, at the age of 69. He graduated from Baker High School, served in the United States Air Force, and retired from UPS. He enjoyed spending time watching LSU football and the Saints. He left behind his companion of 10 years, Teresa Williams; his son, Scott Kennedy; his grandchildren Bella Rose and Cain; his sisters, Darlene Campagna and Linda Cotton; and numerous nieces and nephews that will miss him greatly. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Kennedy; his mother, Lula Belle Redden Kennedy; and his brother, Jerry "Butch" Kennedy. There will be a memorial service honoring Vannie at Miracle Place Church, 2080 Main St. Baker, LA 70714, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am with a lunch to follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019