VanRussell Patin

He was a designer, installer and business owner in the security and fire suppression systems industry. Prior to that he was an instrument tech and medical equipment tech. Van died Friday, Feb 18, 2011, in Pineville. He was 59, a U.S. Air Force veteran, a native of Baton Rouge and a 1969 graduate of Istrouma High School. He took much pleasure being an active member of the Baton Rouge Kiwanis community and served numerous occasions as an executive board member. He was a great conservationist and loved to cook. A graveside service will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m., conducted by the Rev. Linda Armstrong. He is survived by a sister, Millie Sicard, of Bellingham, Wash.; nieces, Jennifer Parker and Elizabeth Guidry; great-niece, Megan Guidry; and great-nephew, Ethan Guidry. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sallie Morrison Patin; father, Davis Patin; and sisters, Faye Parker and Tanya Taylor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Van's name to the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, P.O. Box 14615, Baton Rouge, LA 70896.



