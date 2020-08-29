Veda Volante' Ferdinand departed this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:33 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was 55 years of age and a resident of Port Allen, LA. She worked at Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge Refinery for 29 years until she transitioned to her heavenly home. Veda was a loving and devoted mother to Ishmael Lane for 23 years and she also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a graduate of Baker High School and Southern University and A&M College. Viewing will be at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Viewing will also be at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a PRIVATE Invitation Only religious service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Services will be conducted by Rev. Clee Lowe. She is survived by her son: Ishmael Lane; mother, Barbara Ferdinand; sister, Angela Ferdinand Murphy (Llewyn Troy, Sr.); brothers, Wilbert Ferdinand Jr. (Timolin) and Domonick Crockett (Evita); nieces, Alesha and Amber Murphy, Evan and Demi Crockett; nephews, Wilbert III and Warren Ferdinand, Lleyton and Llewyn Troy Murphy, Jr; great nephew, Wyatt Ferdinand; great niece, Jordyn Gums, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, godmother, godchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbert Ferdinand Sr., brother, Damon Crockett, maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts and an uncle. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, LLC.

