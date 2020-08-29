1/1
Veda Volante' Ferdinand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veda Volante' Ferdinand departed this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:33 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was 55 years of age and a resident of Port Allen, LA. She worked at Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge Refinery for 29 years until she transitioned to her heavenly home. Veda was a loving and devoted mother to Ishmael Lane for 23 years and she also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a graduate of Baker High School and Southern University and A&M College. Viewing will be at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Viewing will also be at Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a PRIVATE Invitation Only religious service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Services will be conducted by Rev. Clee Lowe. She is survived by her son: Ishmael Lane; mother, Barbara Ferdinand; sister, Angela Ferdinand Murphy (Llewyn Troy, Sr.); brothers, Wilbert Ferdinand Jr. (Timolin) and Domonick Crockett (Evita); nieces, Alesha and Amber Murphy, Evan and Demi Crockett; nephews, Wilbert III and Warren Ferdinand, Lleyton and Llewyn Troy Murphy, Jr; great nephew, Wyatt Ferdinand; great niece, Jordyn Gums, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, godmother, godchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbert Ferdinand Sr., brother, Damon Crockett, maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts and an uncle. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service, LLC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
10:00 AM
Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
CENAS JONES JR
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved