Velma "Chim" Daigle Gaudet, 97, a native and resident of Pierre Part, LA, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Velma was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great-grandmother. She was an active member of the Ladies Alter Society, Catholic Daughters and a Eucharist Minister to the homebound. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting and spending time with family.Velma is survived by her six daughters, Sherald Daigle (Tommy), Ethel Gaudet (Roy Giroir), Albertha Mabile (C.J.), Lorraine Frioux, Linda Hebert (Huey) and Karen Landry (Davis); twenty grandchildren; sixty great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-laws, Ora Mae Lambert Daigle and Flavia Gaudet Gaspard. She is preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Gaudet Sr.; one son, Randolph Gaudet Jr.; one grandson, Corey Simoneaux Gaudet; parents, Lawless and Lizzie Daigle; seven siblings, Vivenne Lalla (Matthew), Julius Daigle, Vivias Daigle (Sadie), Alexis Daigle, Velsia Landry (Charles) Valey Mabile (Edmond) and Lawless Daigle Jr.; two sons-in-law, Warren Albarado and Jerry Michelli. Pallbearers will be: Thimothy Albarado, Clint Gaudet, Ryan Gaudet, Burke Daigle, Samuel Daigle, Donnovan Mabile, Rhette Frioux, Johnathan Hebert, and DavyLandry. Honorary pallbearer will be: John Lalla. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 5pm until 9pm and will resume on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. The family would like to thank Southern Hospice, their nurses: Keri, Sandra, Emily, Debbie and Vericona, her caregivers, Cindy Crochet and Gloria Landry, Dr. Hirsch her Family Physician and friend, Father Al and his staff and all of her family and friends who continued to visit through her illness.

