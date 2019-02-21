Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma J. Arnold. View Sign

Velma J. Arnold, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Old Jefferson Community Care Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 9:15 p.m. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of New Roads, LA. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visiting on Monday at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1022 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Jerry Martin. Entombment at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum in Gonzales, LA. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Melvin Michel; two sons and daughters-in-law, Norman C. Jr. and Jan Arnold, and Leo J. and Kathleen Arnold; five grandchildren, Lyle Michel and wife, Stephanie, Steven Arnold and wife, Amy, Rick Michel and wife, Claire, Susan Chappelle and husband, Greyson, and Katie Gaudin and husband, Nate; and eleven great grandchildren, Emily and Erin Michel, Hope, Hannah, and Luke Arnold, Austin, Alissa, and Alden Michel, Grey and Lily Chappelle, and Rynn Gaudin. Preceded in death by her husband, Norman C. Arnold Sr.; parents, Marshall and Elise Jarreau; two sisters, Doris Miles and Annie Plasiance; three brothers, Lester and Louis "L J" Jarreau, and Evans Alleman. She was a member of St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at www.stjude.org.

