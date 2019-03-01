A proclamation regarding our dear mother, Velma L. Williams, born July 26, 1928 in Port Allen, La. After a long-fulfilled life, she passed away at the age of 90 surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will begin at 9:00am, Wednesday, March 6th at the Hall's Celebration Center located at 9348 Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be followed by a celebration of life at 11:00am conducted by Pastor Tommie Gordon. The family would like to extend an extraordinary thanks to nurse Penny Perkins from Pinnacle Hospice.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019