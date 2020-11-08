Velma Lawrence, 78, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on November 5, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Edmonston and Lavinia Edmonston; sisters, Lena Mae Fogg and Mercy Lovell; son, Curtis Ray Loper Jr.; and grandson, Michael Lawrence. She is survived by her husband, Myron Lawrence Sr.; children, John Lawrence, Terri Elliott, Madison Godso, Mark Lawrence, Jackie (Rush) Blackwell and Myron Lawrence Jr.; her grandchildren and great grandchildren who knew her as mimi; and a family friend, Kayla Daspit. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9am-10am with funeral services beginning at 10am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.



