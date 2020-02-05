Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Lucille Brown Baker "Cille" Henderson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Satsuma Baptist Church Service 1:00 PM Satsuma Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Lucille Brown Baker 'Cille' Henderson, 91, a native of Dry Fork, MS and resident of Walker, LA passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She retired after 26 years with the Livingston Parish Police Jury - Food Stamp Division. She loved cooking, gardening, activities with the ladies at church and meeting her sisters in earlier years to go eat and shop. Visitation will be at Satsuma Baptist Church Friday, February 7, 2020 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service to follow conducted by Rev. Brad Delaughter. Burial at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Dianne B. D'Armond and Randy; son and daughter-in-law, Denver J. Baker and Lisa; grandchildren, Chad D'Armond and wife, Shelly, Kelly D'Armond, Chase Baker; Lacy Gibbs and husband, Derek; great grandchildren, Madison Cresie, Ryan D'Armond, Riley D'Armond, Jace Landy, Rylinn D'Armond along with many other grand and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. and Hattie P. Brown; husbands, Jimmy Baker, E.E. Henderson; brothers, T.J. Brown, Norris Brown; sisters, Mae Breithaupt, Mary Johnson. Special thank you to the wonderful people with The Hospice of Baton Rouge for taking exceptional care of our loved one.

