Velma "Wanda Faye" Morrison
Velma "Wanda Faye" Morrison age 70, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Promise Hospital. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery, Baker, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
9:00 - 11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
MAY
4
Service
11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
