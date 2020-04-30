Or Copy this URL to Share

Velma "Wanda Faye" Morrison age 70, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Promise Hospital. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery, Baker, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store