Velma Paynes Norwood age 64, devoted wife of Roosevelt Norwood, native of Central, LA and long time resident of Baton Rouge transitioned peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Mark Litt, officiating. Entombment Southern Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 3012 Blount Rd. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and extending an assisting hand to those in need. Her brilliant smile and generous nature will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.

