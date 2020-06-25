Velma Paynes Norwood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma Paynes Norwood age 64, devoted wife of Roosevelt Norwood, native of Central, LA and long time resident of Baton Rouge transitioned peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Mark Litt, officiating. Entombment Southern Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 3012 Blount Rd. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and extending an assisting hand to those in need. Her brilliant smile and generous nature will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved