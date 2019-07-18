Velma Turner Dunn

Velma Turner Dunn, age 76, a retired educator and a resident of Springfield, departed this life Monday, July 15, 2019 at her daughter's home in Hammond. Visitation at Galilee Baptist Church, 25969 Haynes Settlement Rd., Springfield from 1 pm Sunday, July 21st until religious service at 3 pm. Conducted by Rev. Warren Richards. Interment in St. James Cemetery, Springfield. Survived by her husband, Earl Dunn, Sr., Springfield; three daughters, Terrilyn Dunn, Hammond, Letessa Winder, Albany and Brandei Randall, Springfield; a son, Earl Dunn, Jr., Chester, VA; a brother, Patrick Winfield, Sr., Springfield; grandchildren, two godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, in laws and other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 21, 2019
