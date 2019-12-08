Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Mark's Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mark's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Venance Joseph (V.J.) Bourgeois, a native of St. Amant and resident of Gonzales at Ascension Oaks Nursing Home, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on December 7, 2019 in Gonzales at the age of 92. Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Mark's Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Father Rubin Reynolds. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant. Survived by his 11 children, Cecilia Lambert (Donald), Roy Bourgeois, Patrick Bourgeois (Stephanie), Jan Quinn (Dale), Charlene Bourgeois, Deborah Heath (Rodney), Gerald Bourgeois, Veronica Bourgeois (Craig), Daryl Bourgeois (Barbara), Jerry Bourgeois (Mitzi), Jeffery Bourgeois (Danette); brother, Bernard Bourgeois; sister, Agnes Cornett; 30 grandchildren, Sherry, Eric, Neal, Cary Lambert, Michelle Guillory, Trey Bourgeois, Lindsey Sheets, Resa Bourgeois, Trichia Landry, Lacie Resweber, Marcy Quinn, SJ Laiche, Amy Roddy, Katie Bocking, Jacob Heath, Kayla Babin, Dayna Sanchez, Darion Bourgeois, Alexis Alexander, Morgan Bourgeois, Wendi Decoteau, Wesley Bourgeois, Nicholas, DJ, Bryce, Brynn Bourgeois, Matthew Bourgeois, Meagan Bourgeois, Samone Gautreau, Katlin Bourgeois; Cody & Darin St. Pierre, Jay & Jed Landry, Miyoko Ferrara; 54 great grandchildren; 10 step-great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 45 children & grandchildren spouses/significant others and numerous nieces and nephews; godchildren, Susan Bourgeois, Gene Babin, & Leah Bourgeois. Preceded in death by his wife, Elma Mae (Shy) Babin Bourgeois; grandson, Chase Laiche; parents, Florien & Annaise Sanchez Bourgeois; siblings, Helen Babin, Paul, Andrew, Raoul Bourgeois. Pallbearers will be sons, Roy, Pat, Gerald, Daryl, Jerry, Jeffery. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Eric, Neal, & Cary Lambert, Trey Bourgeois, SJ Laiche, Jacob Heath, Wesley Bourgeois, Nicholas, DJ, & Bryce Bourgeois, Matthew Bourgeois, Katlin Bourgeois. VJ participated in the implementation of the 7th District Fire Dept of Baton Rouge and retired as a Captain. He was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church, served as an usher and help cooked for the church fair and various events. Having carpentry skills, he was instrumental in building the church and the rectory. VJ enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, playing cards and going to the casino. He was an avid football fan of LSU Tigers, Saints and enjoyed watching the high school football games. 