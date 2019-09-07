Veneda Lissette De Bacco, born Nov 4th 1922 in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Herman and Ella Roglin, went to heaven Sep 5th 2019. Survived by a son, Gary De Bacco and wife Marilyn, grandchildren Nick De Bacco and wife Ana, Babette Nance and husband Brad, Wanda Zachary, Lisette Manuel. 12 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Herman and Ella Roglin, husband of 74 years John De Bacco, daughter Lisa Jentsch, grandson Stan De Bacco and 2 great grandchildren. Viewing at Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs from 12:30 to 1:30 on Monday Sep 9th. Services at the grave site at Green Oaks Cemetery on Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019