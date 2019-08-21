Venita Oubre Perkins, a resident of Port Allen, Louisiana and a native of Vacherie, Louisiana (Baytree, Louisiana), transitioned on August 16, 2019, at Baton Rouge General Mid City, after enjoying 87 years of life. Venita is survived by three sons: David Perkins (Della), Richard Perkins II (Demetria), and Malcolm Perkins; one daughter, Tara P. Joseph (John); one brother, Neville "Junior" Oubre (Lynn); one sister, Mae Rose Vernon-Baker, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements have been set for Friday, August 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 474 N. Jefferson Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Visitation is from 8:30 am – 10:30 am and the Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Arrangements Entrusted to: Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Donations can be made at: http://www.hospicebr.org/giving/donate; flowers should be sent to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019