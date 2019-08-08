Veonka Elise Wilson entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2019 at the age of 50. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Life Source Healthcare. Survived by her spouse, William Jerome Allen; daughters, Kandria M. Wilson and Kanbrielle R. Wilson; son, Rodney R. Wilson; sisters, Atherin E. Wilson, Rosalynn R. Wilson and Toshia Brown; brothers, Rendell Jackson, Brian Richardson, Taurus Wilson and Danny Wilson; grandchildren, Brieonna E. Wlson; Dylan R. Harrison, Brynn J. Harris, Bradleigh J. Harris, Brad Harris, Jr., Ja'Leigha Follins, Ryleigh Wilson and Rodney Wilson, Jr. Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, August 10, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Prophet Horace D. London, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019