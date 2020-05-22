"I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of Righteousness." 2 Timothy 4: 7 – 8. Vera Achord Melancon was born in Gonzales on September 22, 1936 and spent almost 61 years of her life a resident of Sorrento, and the last 5 years a resident of Ascension Oaks Nursing Home. She passed from this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 83 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents L. V. and Blanche Achord, her husband Roland Melancon, a daughter Debra Theriot, sibling Rosemary (Gerald) Babin and David Achord. Survivors include children Blaine (Ora) Melancon of Geismar, Daryl (Cathleen) Melancon, and Kim (Jay) Roberts, brother James "Jimmy" Achord all of Gonzales; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers will be Shane Theriot, Joey Melancon, Bryan Melancon, Blaine Melancon Jr., Michael Melancon and Conner Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerik, Kyle and Daniel Melancon. A private graveside service will be held Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery with Fr. Josh Johnson presiding. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at OLOL Ascension for their care and kindness while she was in ICU. Services with Church Funeral Services.

