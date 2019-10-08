Vera Ann Steele Smith, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the age of 76. She made a career in the Insurance Industry; was a resident of Grosse Tete and native of Baton Rouge, La. Vistation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 from 5 to 8pm and will resume on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 from 9am until religious services at 10am, conducted by Rev. Robert Lawrence. Ann was daughter of the late James Andrew Steele and Ruth Edith Steele. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Joseph Lubecke and brothers, Lee and Ray Steele. Ann is survived by her two children, Dara C. Kleinpeter and husband Jerry "Brother" Kleinpeter of Grosse Tete, La and Clifton D. Cabaness, II and wife Marcy M. Cabaness of Fort Smith, AR; five grandchildren, Trinity, Thomas and Geneva Lubecke, Claire and Anna Beth Cabaness; sister, Stella Patrice LeBlanc of Lakeland, La, and brother, Jerry Claude Steele and wife Jane of Gonzales, La. Ann was a honor graduate and cheerleader at Istrouma High School Class of 1961. She attended Grosse Tete Baptist Church for decades and later attended Bethany World Prayer Center in Baton Rouge. Ann had the spiritual gift of service; she loved and served her family, children, and others like none other. Special thanks to her caregiver Trina at The Woodleigh for her loving care and devotion. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Grosse Tete Baptist Church 18285 Hwy 77 Grosse Tete, La. 70740. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019