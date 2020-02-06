Vera B. Rasbury, born on July 2, 1923 in Hull, TX, passed away in Baton Rouge on February 4, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a faithful servant of the Lord our God. She had her ministry in Indonesia during the 1980's for 5 years. She leaves behind her loving family, who will always honor her memory. She is survived by 4 children; ten grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; and brothers and sisters. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 3:00 p.m. until a Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020