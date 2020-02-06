Vera B. Rasbury (1923 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera B. Rasbury.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vera B. Rasbury, born on July 2, 1923 in Hull, TX, passed away in Baton Rouge on February 4, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a faithful servant of the Lord our God. She had her ministry in Indonesia during the 1980's for 5 years. She leaves behind her loving family, who will always honor her memory. She is survived by 4 children; ten grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; and brothers and sisters. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 3:00 p.m. until a Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.