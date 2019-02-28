A retired Operating Room Tech, Vera peacefully passed at 1:52 PM on Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 at St. Clare Manor in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 85 years old. Service will be held at Greater Beulah Baptist Church, 955 E. Polk St. Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, March 2. Viewing will be at 8:00 AM until religious service at 10:00 AM conducted by Pastor Michael Mallet. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. She is survived by a son, Alex M. Bell, Sr. (Carol) and a daughter, Bernadette Williams, all of Baton Rouge; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by two sons, Ulycess Bell and Litdell Bell, and a daughter, Marilyn Johnson.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera "Dear" Johnson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019