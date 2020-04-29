Vera Lee "Mama Vera" Fields entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was 82 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge. She is survived by daughters Sandra and Sirmetrics, son Shedrick and stepson Herbert Butler all of Baton Rouge, sister Olevia Ridgley and brother Eddie Fields both of Baton Rouge, 9 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids. Preceded in death by her mother and father, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 1 at Southern Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge.

