Vera Nell Robertson, a native and resident of Colyell, LA, passed away at The Carpenter House on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by her children, Wyman Craig and wife Tonia and Tim Robertson and wife Laural; grandchildren, Heather Craig, Corey Craig and wife Candance, Courtney Blount and husband Dustin "Bird", Jacob Robertson and wife Karly, and Holly Robertson; great-grandchildren, Alex, Lana, Berklie, Beckett, and Eli; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mack Robertson, Jr.; son, Kimron Ray Robertson; her parents, Adam and Zelma Averett; brothers, J.B. Averett and Edward Averett. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue at Colyell Baptist Church on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Colyell Community Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019