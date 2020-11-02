Vera R. Marino, a native and resident of Baton Rouge for her entire 94 years, Vera R. Marino passed away on November 1, 2020 at Harvest Manor Nursing Home. She was a 1944 graduate of lstrouma High School and a member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church. Vera is survived by her two sons, Terry Mayeux and wife Cheryl, Jeff Marino and wife Sherri; grandchildren, Michael Mayeux and wife Megan, Kristen Kleinpeter and husband Joey, Patrick Hebert, Brandi Perkins and husband Brandon, and Angeleah Marino; great-grandchild, Hannah Kleinpeter. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael P. Marino; parents, Tolbert and Belle Reinken; and sister, Virginia Kleinpeter. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

