1/1
Vera R. Marino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera R. Marino, a native and resident of Baton Rouge for her entire 94 years, Vera R. Marino passed away on November 1, 2020 at Harvest Manor Nursing Home. She was a 1944 graduate of lstrouma High School and a member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church. Vera is survived by her two sons, Terry Mayeux and wife Cheryl, Jeff Marino and wife Sherri; grandchildren, Michael Mayeux and wife Megan, Kristen Kleinpeter and husband Joey, Patrick Hebert, Brandi Perkins and husband Brandon, and Angeleah Marino; great-grandchild, Hannah Kleinpeter. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael P. Marino; parents, Tolbert and Belle Reinken; and sister, Virginia Kleinpeter. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved