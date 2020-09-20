1/1
Vera Rose Kling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vera Rose Kling, a resident of Gonzales, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. She loved playing cards, fishing, golfing and everything outdoors! She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy K. Becnel and Connie K. Manning (Paul); three sons, Michael W. Kling (Roselyn), Shelly J. Kling (Effie) and Clark D. Kling (Brenda); eighteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Paco" Kling; her parents, Adele and Julian Gautreau; two brothers, Julian D. Gautreaux, Sr. and John "Billy" Gautreaux; grandson, Justin M. Kling; and son-in-law, Malcolm J. Becnel. The pallbearers will be Tony Becnel, Jason Kling, Sr., Bryton Montelaro, Lance Kling, Matthew Walker and Jason Burgett. The honorary pallbearers are Paul Molliere and Dwight Guedry. The family would like to give a special thanks to Feliciana Home Health and Baton Rouge Hospice for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. Father Rubin Reynolds will be officiating. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved