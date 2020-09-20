Vera Rose Kling, a resident of Gonzales, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed. She loved playing cards, fishing, golfing and everything outdoors! She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy K. Becnel and Connie K. Manning (Paul); three sons, Michael W. Kling (Roselyn), Shelly J. Kling (Effie) and Clark D. Kling (Brenda); eighteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Paco" Kling; her parents, Adele and Julian Gautreau; two brothers, Julian D. Gautreaux, Sr. and John "Billy" Gautreaux; grandson, Justin M. Kling; and son-in-law, Malcolm J. Becnel. The pallbearers will be Tony Becnel, Jason Kling, Sr., Bryton Montelaro, Lance Kling, Matthew Walker and Jason Burgett. The honorary pallbearers are Paul Molliere and Dwight Guedry. The family would like to give a special thanks to Feliciana Home Health and Baton Rouge Hospice for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. Father Rubin Reynolds will be officiating. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.