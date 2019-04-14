Vera Smith Bryant passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 101. She was a native of Brookhaven, Mississippi and a resident of Holden LA., A longtime member of Istrouma Baptist Church, and she loved to go on vacation. She is survived by her niece and her husband Diane and Jerry Hinson of Holden, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband; E. H. Bryant, her parents; Joseph and Nettie Britt Smith, a sister; Louise Mason, brothers; Harvey Smith, Clifton Smith, Chellie Smith and Lee Roy Smith. Visitation and service will be at Rabenhorst East 11000 Florida Blvd. April 16, 2019 beginning at 10:00am until service in funeral home chapel at 12:00pm. Interment to follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 272-9950
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019