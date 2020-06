Or Copy this URL to Share

Vera A. Warren, 65 entered eternal rest on June 2, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home, 817 E. South St., Opelousas, La. 70570. Visitation on Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, service followed after. Burial at Serenity cemetery.

