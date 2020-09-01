1/1
Vercy Mae Allement
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vercy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A native and resident of New Roads, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at the age of 86 after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's. She was retired from Scott's Cleaners. Vercy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was always the life of the party. Visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday September 4th, 2020 from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM followed immediately by the service. The burial will then follow at the False River Memorial Park. Vercy is survived by her two sisters- in- law, Sue Jarreau and Ida Mae Pinsonat, as well as several Aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her current husband Rudolph Allement and her previous husband Edvar (J Boy) Pinsonat Jr.; Parents, Robertson (Bo) Jarreau Sr. and Ludie Amond Jarreau; brothers Roland (Son) Jarreau and Robertson (Jr.) Jarreau Jr. The family would like to extend a special note of thanks to the staff at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home for showing Aunt Vercy so much love, care and concern. We are forever grateful!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
10:30 AM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Burial
False River Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I have fond memories of Vercy Mae. She was a great help to my dad at the laundry.
Briggs Scott
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved