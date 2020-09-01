A native and resident of New Roads, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at the age of 86 after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's. She was retired from Scott's Cleaners. Vercy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was always the life of the party. Visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday September 4th, 2020 from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM followed immediately by the service. The burial will then follow at the False River Memorial Park. Vercy is survived by her two sisters- in- law, Sue Jarreau and Ida Mae Pinsonat, as well as several Aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her current husband Rudolph Allement and her previous husband Edvar (J Boy) Pinsonat Jr.; Parents, Robertson (Bo) Jarreau Sr. and Ludie Amond Jarreau; brothers Roland (Son) Jarreau and Robertson (Jr.) Jarreau Jr. The family would like to extend a special note of thanks to the staff at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home for showing Aunt Vercy so much love, care and concern. We are forever grateful!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store