1/1
Vercy Mae Jarreau Allement
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vercy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vercy Mae Jarreau Allement, a native and resident of New Roads, La passed away on Tuesday; September 1, 2020 at the age of 86. She was retired from Scott's Cleaners. Vercy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday; September 4, 2020 from 8:30 am until the religious service in the funeral home parlor at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in False River Memorial Park. Vercy is survived by Harold Jarreau (Betty); Dennis Jarreau (Gail); Brian Jarreau; Bonnie Jarreau Pittman (Scott); sister-in-law, Sue Jarreau; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her current husband Rudolph Allement; first husband, Edvar Pinsonat Jr.; parents, Robertson and Ludie Amond Jarreau Sr.; brothers, Roland Jarreau and Robertson Jarreau Jr. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Lakeview Manor Nursing Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
10:30 AM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Burial
False River Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved