Vercy Mae Jarreau Allement, a native and resident of New Roads, La passed away on Tuesday; September 1, 2020 at the age of 86. She was retired from Scott's Cleaners. Vercy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday; September 4, 2020 from 8:30 am until the religious service in the funeral home parlor at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in False River Memorial Park. Vercy is survived by Harold Jarreau (Betty); Dennis Jarreau (Gail); Brian Jarreau; Bonnie Jarreau Pittman (Scott); sister-in-law, Sue Jarreau; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her current husband Rudolph Allement; first husband, Edvar Pinsonat Jr.; parents, Robertson and Ludie Amond Jarreau Sr.; brothers, Roland Jarreau and Robertson Jarreau Jr. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Lakeview Manor Nursing Home.

