Verda Williams "Tee Tee" Byrd
Verda "TeeTee" Byrd (Williams) loved and was loved by many. Verda leaves behind a myriad of family and friends, including her sister Patricia (Calvin) Thierry. Her "children," Eve (Keith) Jupiter, Janelle Carter, Christal (Michael) Amar, Evan, and Ethan Jupiter, who were the light of her life. Visitation will be at Desselle Funeral Home, July 10th from 5 pm -7 pm. A private funeral will occur on Saturday, with a repast to follow, 12 pm -2 pm at 4560 North Blvd.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
