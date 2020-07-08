Verda "TeeTee" Byrd (Williams) loved and was loved by many. Verda leaves behind a myriad of family and friends, including her sister Patricia (Calvin) Thierry. Her "children," Eve (Keith) Jupiter, Janelle Carter, Christal (Michael) Amar, Evan, and Ethan Jupiter, who were the light of her life. Visitation will be at Desselle Funeral Home, July 10th from 5 pm -7 pm. A private funeral will occur on Saturday, with a repast to follow, 12 pm -2 pm at 4560 North Blvd.

