Verdye Chaze Gauthier, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on October 31, 2019. She was surrounded by her three adoring daughters, Gayle Gauthier Hirschey, Debra Gauthier Fontaine, and Rhonda Gauthier Lacoste. Verdye was born on August 14, 1920, in Marksville, Louisiana. She graduated from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA. She married the love of her life, Sims Stephen Gauthier, October 24, 1942. Verdye was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Verdye is survived by her three daughters, Gayle Hirschey (Wayne); Debra Fontaine, and Rhonda Lacoste (Ronald); brother, Samuel Joseph (SJ) Chaze; six granddaughters, Elke Hirschey Ellzey (David); Heidi Hirschey Smith (Brad); Erika Hirschey Gragg (Mark); Gretchen Hirschey Ferachi (Kenny); Sydnee Fontaine Roberts (Will), and Leslie Lacoste Jeannet (Sayre), and 20 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mae Delle Chaze; her husband of 56 years, Sims Stephen Gauthier; granddaughter, Jill Fontaine; and son-in-law, Dwight Fontaine. Visiting hours will take place at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 6, from 10:00am -12:00 noon with a mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge. The family of Verdye wishes to extend our sincere thanks and love to Susie Boudinot, Kalisha McDonald and Kendra Moore-Hammond, and the many other caregivers who all loved her dearly.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019