Vergie Melba Cox Hamilton, 104 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on August 26, 1916, born to May Bell and Robert Lee Cox, in Baton Rouge, LA. She enjoyed spending her time traveling and fishing. Vergie is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Bujol, Elizabeth Babin (Jim), and Eunice Mae Pisani (Danny); son, Tommy Lee Hamilton (Kahne); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Vergie is preceded in death by her husband, Aubry Lee Hamilton; father, Robert Lee Cox; mother, May Bell Cox; grandson, Shawn Kellerher; 5 brothers; and 3 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Chris Floyd. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Face masks are required upon entering the funeral home.