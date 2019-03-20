After a full blessed life, Verla Lucy Weams Brown, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home in Prairieville, LA. at the age of 95. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mt .Gillion BC on Friday March 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation at 9:00 am- 11:00 am.
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019