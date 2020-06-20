Verlia Smith Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Verlia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A native of Rosedale, LA and a resident of Scottsdale, AZ, Verlia Smith Hill, affectionately known as "Mah", departed this life on June 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Verlia was a graduate of Thomas A. Levy High School and a retired healthcare professional who had a gift for serving and caring for others. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Janice) Hill, Karen Maze, Edward (Kay) Hill, Rodney Hill, Shawn Hill, and JeVaughn (Murray) Smith; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday June 21, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA 70757. The Word of God will be on Monday June 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in Maringouin, LA. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org. Mrs. Hill is entrusted to the care of A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:30 - 06:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Service
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved