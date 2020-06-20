A native of Rosedale, LA and a resident of Scottsdale, AZ, Verlia Smith Hill, affectionately known as "Mah", departed this life on June 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Verlia was a graduate of Thomas A. Levy High School and a retired healthcare professional who had a gift for serving and caring for others. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Janice) Hill, Karen Maze, Edward (Kay) Hill, Rodney Hill, Shawn Hill, and JeVaughn (Murray) Smith; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday June 21, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA 70757. The Word of God will be on Monday June 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in Maringouin, LA. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org. Mrs. Hill is entrusted to the care of A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.