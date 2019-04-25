Verlie Pitts a native of Livonia and resident of Baton Rouge passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the age of 73 at The Carpenter House. Visiting Saturday April 27, 2019 9:00am until religious service at 11:00am at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70806. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by Three Sisters Bernadine (Eddy) Newman, Beverly (Galatian) Blakes, and Octavia (Ramone) Lacey, Brother Albert Pitts, Aunt, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019