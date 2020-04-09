Verna Borne Daigle (1937 - 2020)
Our beautiful mother, Verna Borne Daigle, born May 29,1937, entered into eternal rest April 7,2020 at the age of 82 at her residence in Napoleonville, Louisiana. She was a kind and gentle woman who devoted her life to her family. She is survived by sons, Brent (Cindy), Jeffery (Vanette), and Steven (Keely); sister, Mercedes Daigle; brothers, Medric "Pete" Borne and Jules "Butch" Borne; grandchildren, Benjamin, Bobby (Kristy), Michael (Beth), Megan(CJ), and Blaine; great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Claire. She was preceded in death by husband, Bobby; son Glen; parents, Noelie and Jules Borne, Sr.; sisters, Marie Frioux, Agnes Coupel, Bessie Landry, Elsie Marroy, Rita Hotard, and Lillia Landry; brothers, Preston Borne, Mac Borne, Emile Borne, and Gerald Borne. A private graveside service will be held at St Anne Cemetery in Napoleonville conducted by Father Eddie Martin. A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
