Our beautiful mother, Verna Cecile Kugler Price, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on April 28, 2020. She was born in Sellers (Norco), LA, on July 31, 1926 and grew up on a strawberry farm in Ponchatoula, LA. She moved to Baton Rouge where she met and married Stanley Otis Price. She was employed by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and spent her career as a school secretary serving at Beauregard, University Terrace, and, finally, Riveroaks Elementary. She is survived by four children, Cynthia Ossa Drago, Stephanie Price Baugh, Stanley Price Jr, and Shawn Price and wife Kimberly Tucker Price. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jose, Cynthia (Brian Viola), Logan and Michael Ossa, and Marie and Tucker Price, as well as two great granddaughters, Aliena and Rowen Viola. Also, she is survived by sisters Audrey Kugler Brady and Louise Kugler Bole. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lelia Kugler, husband Stanley, beloved son Logan Charles Price, and sons-in-law, Jose Ignacio Ossa, Johnnie D. Drago, and Homer William (Bill) Baugh. She was also preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers. She was a strong and loving wife and mother, who loved Tabasco and the LSU Tigers. Due to COVID-19, only immediate family will be attending a graveside ceremony at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Friday, May 1, conducted by Reverend Trey Nelson, pastor of St. Jude Catholic Church. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Our family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Sunrise at Siegen, especially her nurses Erin and Gwen, and her care manager Annie. We also wish to thank her nurse Ashley with The Hospice of Baton Rouge for her outstanding care of our mother. In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations to The Hospice of Baton Rouge in Verna's name.

