Vernard Eric Sterling Sr "TeedyPie" passed away Saturday August 10, 2019 at the age of 62. He leaves to cherish his memories his Son Vernard Sterling Jr and Daughter Kheesha Lowery, Brothers Bernard (Dottie) Sterling Jr and Vernon (Sabrina) Sterling, Stepsister Tracy Wilson, Stepbrother Nathaniel Wilson, four Grandchildren, host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Bible World Christian Center, 1771 N Lobdell Blvd, Baton Rouge, La 70806. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019