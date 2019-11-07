Vernell 'Big Nell' Coleman Sr.

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Prevailing Church
248 Hwy 70 Spur
Plattenville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
The Prevailing Church
248 Hwy 70 Spur
Plattenville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Vernell "Big Nell" Coleman, Sr., owner of Coleman's Barbershop and former detective with the Thibodaux Police Department; departed this life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his residence in Plattenville, LA. He was 41, and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation at The Prevailing Church, 248 Hwy 70 Spur, Plattenville, LA on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial at St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery in Paincourtville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
