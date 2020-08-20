Or Copy this URL to Share

Vernice Mary Sparks, a lifelong resident of Maringouin, departed this life on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at the age of 70. She leaves to cherish her memory, a sister, Joyce Lee Prejean; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; her caregiver, Mae Perritt; numerous other relatives and friends. Services were held on Thursday August 20, 2020 at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel in Maringouin. Interment was held on Thursday August 20, 2020 at Rosedale Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

