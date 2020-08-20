1/1
Vernie "Bonny" Guillory Sr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernie "Bonny" Guillory, Sr., 83, was born on September 4, 1936 in Lake Charles, Louisiana and moved to Baton Rouge in 1963. Bonny owned many businesses, including Guillory's Paint and Body Shop for 36+ years and Capital City Auto Auction. He gained his wings on Monday, August 17, 2020 after dying from natural causes. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Lyles Guillory; his children, Renee Guillory Godley, Vernie "Brother" Guillory Jr., Michelle Guillory, and Eric Guillory; his grandchildren, Amber Hoffmann, wife of Brian Hoffmann, Courtney Thaxton, Meagan Melancon, Logan Guillory, and Ryan Guillory; his great grandkids, Brooklyn, Kinsley, Paxton, Karsyn, Rowyn, and Bonnie Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents; Isaac and Hazel Guillory of Lake Charles and his five brothers, Dallas, Alan, Horace, "LD" and Harry Guillory. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home, 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA 70737 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm with a memorial at 6:00 pm. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved