Vernie "Bonny" Guillory, Sr., 83, was born on September 4, 1936 in Lake Charles, Louisiana and moved to Baton Rouge in 1963. Bonny owned many businesses, including Guillory's Paint and Body Shop for 36+ years and Capital City Auto Auction. He gained his wings on Monday, August 17, 2020 after dying from natural causes. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey Lyles Guillory; his children, Renee Guillory Godley, Vernie "Brother" Guillory Jr., Michelle Guillory, and Eric Guillory; his grandchildren, Amber Hoffmann, wife of Brian Hoffmann, Courtney Thaxton, Meagan Melancon, Logan Guillory, and Ryan Guillory; his great grandkids, Brooklyn, Kinsley, Paxton, Karsyn, Rowyn, and Bonnie Marie. He was preceded in death by his parents; Isaac and Hazel Guillory of Lake Charles and his five brothers, Dallas, Alan, Horace, "LD" and Harry Guillory. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home, 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA 70737 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm with a memorial at 6:00 pm. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com
) is in charge of arrangements.