Vernise "Vernie" Marie Estave Moore, a native and resident of Lutcher, LA, passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Estave, Helena Estave, Ruby Vaughn and Susie Jacob (Darrel); nieces, Dianna Vaughn Garcia (Marcos), Mallory Garcia, Lesley Jacob Mautone (Chris) and Gabrielle Mautone; nephews, Thomas Vaughn (Karen) and Nicholas Mautone and one stepdaughter, Linda Aslinger. Vernise was preceded in death by her husband, Homer L. Moore, Jr.; mother, Oneida Estave; sisters, Dorothy Estave and Helen Estave and one brother-in-law, Billy Vaughn. Vernise was a retired 30-year employee of the Federal Reserve Bank, New Orleans Branch. Vernise's family would like to thank and send their sincere appreciation to Dr. Jerry Poche', and to the employees of the following health care establishments: St. James Parish Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Chateau St. James Skilled Care Unit and Modern Home Health Care. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gramercy, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm and burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Paulina, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019