Vernon "Bama Scott" Mason, II, 61, born July 31, 1957 Mobile, AL. Passed in his home, June 5, 2019 Central, LA. A proud Navy Vet and sports enthusiast survived by two sons, Vernon "Chris" Mason, III and Trevor Scott Mason, known as "Happy Feet" to his three granddaughters Madison, Anastasia, and Cecilia, his mother Vivian DuValle, and his sister Deke Shields. His last year was spent watching his family grow and enjoying the company of his friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Central on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 5pm with service held at 6pm (casual dress). We hope to see you there. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 13, 2019