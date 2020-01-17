Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:15 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Prairieville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Prairieville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Anthony Taranto Sr., affectionately known as "Mr. T," a native of New Orleans and resident of, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the age of 97. He was a high school choir and band director for 32 years, and the founder of the Baton Rouge Concert Band. As a member of Admiral Halsey's Flag band, he proudly served in the US Navy during World War II. Mr. T is survived by his daughter, Laura T. Shows (Horace Jr.); his sons, Vernon Taranto Jr (Mary Ann), John C. Taranto (Cheryl), Paul D. Taranto (Darlene); grandchildren, David Taranto (Sarah), James Taranto (Dan Johnson), Christopher Taranto (Ann-Marie), Benjamin White, Jamey Westbrook (Cookie), Jeremy Shows (Vanessa), Geoffrey Shows ( Sara), Brian Shows (Sabrina), Timothy Shows (Courtney), Melissa Heroman (David), Michael Taranto ( Shirley), Matthew Taranto (Sarah); 23 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marguerite Taranto; first wife, Winnie Watts Taranto; second wife, Elaine Barber Taranto; brother, Hughes Taranto. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 6pm until 9pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville from 9:15 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Baton Rouge. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice in Vernon's honor. To offer condolences to the family, please visit Vernon Anthony Taranto Sr., affectionately known as "Mr. T," a native of New Orleans and resident of, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the age of 97. He was a high school choir and band director for 32 years, and the founder of the Baton Rouge Concert Band. As a member of Admiral Halsey's Flag band, he proudly served in the US Navy during World War II. Mr. T is survived by his daughter, Laura T. Shows (Horace Jr.); his sons, Vernon Taranto Jr (Mary Ann), John C. Taranto (Cheryl), Paul D. Taranto (Darlene); grandchildren, David Taranto (Sarah), James Taranto (Dan Johnson), Christopher Taranto (Ann-Marie), Benjamin White, Jamey Westbrook (Cookie), Jeremy Shows (Vanessa), Geoffrey Shows ( Sara), Brian Shows (Sabrina), Timothy Shows (Courtney), Melissa Heroman (David), Michael Taranto ( Shirley), Matthew Taranto (Sarah); 23 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marguerite Taranto; first wife, Winnie Watts Taranto; second wife, Elaine Barber Taranto; brother, Hughes Taranto. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 6pm until 9pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville from 9:15 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Baton Rouge. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Hospice in Vernon's honor. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close