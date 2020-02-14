A native of Baton Rouge, Vernon J. Keller died on December 29, 2019 in Austin,TX; he was 63. Vernon was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge who moved to Pass Christian, MS in 2003. After hurricane Katrina he moved to Victoria, TX where he lived until his final months. Vernon loved music and spent hours listening to his extensive collection of vinyl and cds. He particularly liked jazz and classic rock. He is survived by his sisters, Judy her husband Wiley McMinn, Jane Barea and Denise Brown and two brothers, Val Keller and Dennis Keller. Vernon was preceded in death by his father and mother, Victor and Nelwyn Keller. Vernon will be missed by his family and friends who will remember his smiles. laughter and music!