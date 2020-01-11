Vernon J. Poirrier (1941 - 2020)
Vernon J. Poirrier passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born June 19, 1941, a native of French Settlement, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. Visitation will be at St. Mark Catholic Church, Gonzales, LA on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. He is survived by his children, Stacy Poirrier Anzalone (James Felder Sr.) and Retired Master Sergeant USAF James Poirrier (Christina j. Poirrier); granddaughters, Malayna C. Anzalone, Marina R. Anzalone, Jewel A. Poirrier; grandsons; Zachary Poirrer, Hunter Poirrier, James Felder Jr.two sisters, Carol (Lionel) Bourgeois and Sandra Duplessis; and three brothers, Leon (Rosalind) Poirrier, Alvin"Jimmy" (Margaret) Poirrier, Terry (Donna) Poirrier; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman J. "Did" Poirrier, Sr. and Verise Aydell "Mae" Poirrier; brother and sister-in-law, Norman J. "B-Boy" (Judy) Poirrier, Jr.; brother-in-law, Terry Len Duplessis. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020
