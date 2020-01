Vernon J. Poirrier passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born June 19, 1941, a native of French Settlement, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. Visitation will be at St. Mark Catholic Church, Gonzales, LA on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. He is survived by his children, Stacy Poirrier Anzalone (James Felder Sr.) and Retired Master Sergeant USAF James Poirrier (Christina j. Poirrier); granddaughters, Malayna C. Anzalone, Marina R. Anzalone, Jewel A. Poirrier; grandsons; Zachary Poirrer, Hunter Poirrier, James Felder Jr.two sisters, Carol (Lionel) Bourgeois and Sandra Duplessis; and three brothers, Leon (Rosalind) Poirrier, Alvin"Jimmy" (Margaret) Poirrier, Terry (Donna) Poirrier; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman J. "Did" Poirrier, Sr. and Verise Aydell "Mae" Poirrier; brother and sister-in-law, Norman J. "B-Boy" (Judy) Poirrier, Jr.; brother-in-law, Terry Len Duplessis. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.