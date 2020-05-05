Vernon Joseph 'Big Daddy' Templet
Vernon Joseph Templet "Big Daddy" a native of St. Amant, LA passed away May 4th, 2020 at the age of 66. Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Arlette Bourgeois Templet, his sons Jeremy (Dana) Templet, Quincy Templet (Christy), and AJ Hull Jr., his daughters Kara and Shelly Templet, Marcie Boudreaux (Brandon) and Jennifer Gothard (Roger), his sister Geraldine "Deanie" Templet and his brother Tony Templet Sr. (Frances) and furbaby Bell. He had 15 grandchildren Jaylen and Jaycee Templet, Harleigh Ficklin, Kade and Lexi Jumonville, Briannah Luke, Taylor Haydel, Lauren Boudoin, Trenton Boudreaux, Clayton, Colton and Claire Poche, Austin and Ashlyn Gothard and Armond Hull III and 3 great grandchildren Ellie and Hadlee Haydel and Roger Gothard. Vernon was a Civil Superintendent for Performance Contractors. He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Vernell Templet, Father and Mother in Law Peter and Ethel Bourgeois, his sister Barbara Johnson and brother Terry Templet. Visitation is May 7th at 11:30, graveside service to follow at 12:00 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Mausoleum in St. Amant. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: www.churchfuneralservices.com Church Funeral Services of St. Amant is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
